St. Edward’s women’s volleyball team beat Texas A&M-Commerce, on Sept. 24. They won three out of the four sets, improving their overall record to 7-3. SEU started out strong but fell short during the first set as Texas A&M Commerce slowly made a comeback. The team did not fret as they moved on to beat Commerce in the three consecutive sets. While they dominated in the third set finishing 25-19, the fourth set tested their composure under pressure as Commerce caught up towards the end.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO