Now, state needs feds to step up to help replace unsafe lead pipe
Illinois can lead on lead pipe removal. We just need the funding to do so. As a legislator, nothing is more important to me than the health, safety and well-being of my constituents. That's why I was so proud to co-sponsor the Illinois Lead Service Line Notification and Replacement Act this spring to identify and remove dangerous lead pipes from all Illinois homes where they still exist and ban the detrimental practice of partial replacement, which can increase contamination even more.www.dailyherald.com
