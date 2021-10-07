Marketing and Finance Data Resources for Entrepreneurs

Over the past decade, the number of Hispanic business owners grew 34%, compared to 1% of all business owners in the United States. Yet Hispanic business owners still encounter barriers to digital reskilling and exclusion from growth opportunities.i During the pandemic, as inequities like digital access came to the forefront, UnidosUS launched its Latinx in Business program to help business owners address the issue. T-Mobile is now sponsoring the program’s Digital Literacy and Job Readiness Toolkit for the next three years. With nearly 28% of our employees identifying as Hispanic, we are passionate about supporting these communities—from creating new jobs to supporting Hispanic-owned businesses, and now, creating equitable access to educational resources with partners like UnidosUS.
