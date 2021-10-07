Marketing and Finance Data Resources for Entrepreneurs

It may seem a formidable challenge for a small business to sell overseas. But plenty of firms do it — and there are plenty of resources to help others follow suit. According to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, small businesses in this country pre-pandemic already exported more than $500 billion of products and services, supporting more than six million jobs at home. Still, the report found, many more small businesses could be selling internationally once they learned how to navigate the thicket of foreign regulations, tariffs and customs, as well as the complexity of collecting money.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO