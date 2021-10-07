Marketing and Finance Data Resources for Entrepreneurs

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grainger Hall Room 2210 R&S (in the Business Learning Commons on the second floor) When taking a business from idea to reality, you'll likely have a lot of questions. Some about narrowing down your market - How large is it? Who are they? Others about finance - What you may...

today.wisc.edu

Cheddar News

TripActions Raises $275M in Series F Growth Funding, Looks to Improve Travel Tech

TripActions, a travel management company for business travelers, completed a $275 million Series F Growth Funding round as business travel rebounds from the pandemic. Michael Sindicich, general manager for the company's payments platform TripActions Liquid, said those funds will be used to scale several aspects of the business as well as help in acquiring similar businesses. He also told Cheddar a huge focus for the company is upgrading its technology to make the user experience more seamless.
TRAVEL
Tech Times

Full-Time Hospital Doctor and Entrepreneur Launches Fire the Boss, a New Online Resource Promoting Financial Freedom

Fraser, a full-time hospital doctor and entrepreneur, has officially launched Fire the Boss, a new online resource promoting financial freedom. The founder of Fire the Boss has worked tirelessly on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic while simultaneously building and selling multiple online businesses. Fraser has found financial freedom by creating passive income streams and developing side-hustles. Fire the Boss was formed with the intention of sharing Fraser's extensive knowledge on how to gain financial freedom.
ECONOMY
themetropreneur.com

Business Briefs: Pandemic Entrepreneurs, Guerrilla vs. Ambush Marketing

Welcome to The Metropreneur’s newest series: Business Briefs. The world of academic publications features fascinating findings from real-world experiments in business and the marketplace. Here are some key takeaways and applicable nuggets of knowledge that may be helpful for your business. Entrepreneurship and the Pandemic. The National Bureau of Economic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wisc.edu

Discovery to Product (D2P) Open House

Do you have an idea for an innovative product, service, or novel approach to a social problem? Every month, we host open houses for campus innovators. D2P’s team of expert mentors are a FREE resource to UW–Madison innovators. During the open houses, we will share an inside look at our experiential training programs Innovation to Market (I2M) and Igniter, and go over the wide range of other ways we can help support the development of your idea.
MADISON, WI
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

New Entrants Grow The Global Consumer Finance Market

Because consumers' lives and financial decisions are constantly changing, so is the global consumer financial market. Global consumer finance is expected to grow over a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% in value terms to reach $1306.1 billion by 2026. Consumer finance refers to decisions that households make over...
MARKETS
Insurance Journal

Middle Market Firms Miss Out on Agents as Risk Management Resource: Survey

Many middle market companies are failing to use a key risk management resource: their insurance agents and brokers. According to a survey sponsored by insurer Chubb, only 15% of middle market companies rely heavily on an insurance agent or broker to help them understand and manage risk. The percentage is...
ECONOMY
automationworld.com

Enterprise Resource Planning Essential Amid Strong Market Growth

Founded in 1860 in the heart of the city’s meatpacking district, Ruprecht is the oldest operating beef processor in the Chicago area. But its manufacturing technologies are anything but outdated—the company is using digital innovations to optimize its growth. Ruprecht provides raw and fully cooked proteins for restaurants, foodservice, club...
ECONOMY
Forbes

T-Mobile And UnidosUS Bring Digital Literacy Resources To Hispanic Entrepreneurs

Over the past decade, the number of Hispanic business owners grew 34%, compared to 1% of all business owners in the United States. Yet Hispanic business owners still encounter barriers to digital reskilling and exclusion from growth opportunities.i During the pandemic, as inequities like digital access came to the forefront, UnidosUS launched its Latinx in Business program to help business owners address the issue. T-Mobile is now sponsoring the program’s Digital Literacy and Job Readiness Toolkit for the next three years. With nearly 28% of our employees identifying as Hispanic, we are passionate about supporting these communities—from creating new jobs to supporting Hispanic-owned businesses, and now, creating equitable access to educational resources with partners like UnidosUS.
SMALL BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

XBE Finance Grows $175bn DeFi Market

Borderless. Fair. Transparent. Decentralized Finance is making a strong case as an alternative global financial system. Growing in deposits over $175bn and new technologies such as layer two support – we are witnessing explosive growth in industry innovation. The decentralized technology it is based on attracts the best and brightest minds from around the world with one collective goal: free and fair financial systems.
MARKETS
inquirer.com

Make the world your market with these tips and resources

It may seem a formidable challenge for a small business to sell overseas. But plenty of firms do it — and there are plenty of resources to help others follow suit. According to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, small businesses in this country pre-pandemic already exported more than $500 billion of products and services, supporting more than six million jobs at home. Still, the report found, many more small businesses could be selling internationally once they learned how to navigate the thicket of foreign regulations, tariffs and customs, as well as the complexity of collecting money.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CMSWire

How Unit Tests Help Marketers Ensure Data Quality and Data Privacy

Marketers and developers work together on a regular basis — to update apps, launch new technology solutions and more. One area that might keep tech-averse marketers up at night is establishing a unit test, which acts as a verification of a code function. While unit tests were typically the purview of developers, marketers should be aware of the methodologies developers use in unit tests to ensure they will not impact how customer data privacy and data models are managed.
SOFTWARE
Jenn Leach

Fourth stimulus check comes in two days

Stimulus checks are hitting the bank accounts of households in the U.S. in just days. This, part of the child tax credit that started dispersing payments of $300 per child back in July 2021.
EatThis

This Popular Grocery Giant Is On a Downward Spiral and Losing Customers

Days may be numbered for a grocery delivery service that captured the hearts of millions of shoppers with the idea of eliminating food waste. According to Business Insider, Imperfect Foods is showing signs of a breakdown. After a round of mass layoffs this year, as well as several changes in leadership which precipitated a shift in the company ethos, several recently departed employees told the publication that the company seems to have lost its way.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

