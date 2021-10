FIFA 22 Ones to Watch Team 2 release date is on the horizon as fans prepare for not just 11, but 14 new promotional items to be added to Ultimate Team. Ones to Watch is traditionally the first promotion of the FIFA Ultimate Team cycle since it was introduced in FIFA 17. Ones to Watch celebrates players who moved clubs in the most recent summer transfer window with special live items. These items upgrade whenever that player receives a performance based upgrade (Team of the Week, Man of the Match).

FIFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO