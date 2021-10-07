CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warwick, RI

City of Warwick Board of Public Safety

By Editorial
warwickonline.com
 7 days ago

Renewal applications to keep and sell intoxicating beverages under the provisions of Title 3 of the Rhode Island General Laws of 1956, as amended, for the licensing Period beginning at 12:01 a.m., December 1, 2021 and ending at 12:00 a.m., December 1, 2022 ,have been received from the following. These licenses will be going before the Board of Public Safety on Tuesday October 26, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Warwick Police Department, 99 Veterans Memorial Drive, at which time and place persons remonstrating against the granting of these renewal applications may be heard. Remonstrances must be filed on or before date of hearing.

warwickonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warwick, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Warwick, RI
Government
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy