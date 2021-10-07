City of Warwick Board of Public Safety

Renewal applications to keep and sell intoxicating beverages under the provisions of Title 3 of the Rhode Island General Laws of 1956, as amended, for the licensing Period beginning at 12:01 a.m., December 1, 2021 and ending at 12:00 a.m., December 1, 2022 ,have been received from the following. These licenses will be going before the Board of Public Safety on Tuesday October 26, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Warwick Police Department, 99 Veterans Memorial Drive, at which time and place persons remonstrating against the granting of these renewal applications may be heard. Remonstrances must be filed on or before date of hearing.