In the service

Atlantic City native serves with U.S. Navy in Hawaii. U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Terrell Grantwaters is serving at Joint Typhoon Warning Center in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The Atlantic City native joined the Navy seven years ago. He serves as an aerographer’s mate. Aerographer’s mates are the Navy’s experts in meteorology and oceanography. They use skills in science and math to calculate weather patterns, analyze data and distribute forecasts to ships and squadrons around the world, providing accurate measures of air pressure, temperature, wind speed and sea state. Grantwaters was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. “As a first class petty officer, I aim to guide my junior sailors to reach their goals,” Grantwaters commented in the Navy’s news release.