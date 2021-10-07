CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, NJ

In the service

Atlantic City Press
 7 days ago

Atlantic City native serves with U.S. Navy in Hawaii. U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Terrell Grantwaters is serving at Joint Typhoon Warning Center in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The Atlantic City native joined the Navy seven years ago. He serves as an aerographer’s mate. Aerographer’s mates are the Navy’s experts in meteorology and oceanography. They use skills in science and math to calculate weather patterns, analyze data and distribute forecasts to ships and squadrons around the world, providing accurate measures of air pressure, temperature, wind speed and sea state. Grantwaters was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. “As a first class petty officer, I aim to guide my junior sailors to reach their goals,” Grantwaters commented in the Navy’s news release.

pressofatlanticcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
City
Atlantic City, NJ
State
Hawaii State
CBS News

FDA urges food industry to reduce salt in products amid "growing epidemic" of diet-related health conditions

The Food and Drug Administration is urging the food industry to voluntarily reduce the amount of salt in products amid a "growing epidemic of preventable, diet-related conditions," the agency announced in updated guidance Wednesday. The new recommendations seek to decrease the nation's average sodium consumption by 12% over the next two and a half years.
FOOD SAFETY
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Navy
Reuters

U.S. supply chain too snarled for Biden Christmas fix, experts say

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is pushing to ease supply shortages and tame rising prices in time for Christmas, but unsnarling U.S. supply lines could take far longer, experts told Reuters. Biden brought together powerbrokers from ports, unions and big business on Wednesday to address shipping, labor...
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The death toll from a fire in southern Taiwan that engulfed a building overnight has further risen to 46, according to officials Thursday who said at least another 41 people were injured. The 13-story building caught fire around 3 a.m. Thursday, fire officials in the city...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy