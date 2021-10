SPOONER, Wis. -- This year's Jack-O-Lantern Festival is going to be a spooktacularly good time for all ages! We have pumpkin carving and scarecrow making contest presented by Spooner Memorial Library. Pumpkin painting with Lakeland Family Resource Center in the main tent. We will have the bungee jumper as well as a new eliminator inflatable to try out. We have business and vendor booths offering everything from cleaning products to delicious Fall Festival treats. The Spooner Fire District & Auxiliary will be hosting their annual Pumpkin Roll down Seigner Hill. For a furry fun time enter or check out the Washburn County Humane Society's Pet Costume Contest.

