Jeff L. Mattingly, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro to Jim and Evelyn Thomas Mattingly. Jeff was a 1974 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High, where he played baseball and football. He was of the Catholic faith. Jeff most recently worked as a crane operator at A.K. Steel. He had previously worked at Ragu and Bell South Telephone Co. Jeff enjoyed cooking for others, golfing, hunting and fishing and traveling, especially for beach vacations.