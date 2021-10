SOUTH CARROLLTON — Sandy Jefford, 75, of South Carrollton, passed peacefully Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born May 14, 1946, to the late Wallace Jefford and Elsie Tong. He was a Navy veteran and was a retired master electrician. Sandy was a wheeler and dealer, a tall tale teller and was best known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed fishing, camping, trading and collecting knives.