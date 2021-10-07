CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Amazon Prime Licenses Streaming Rights to Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

By Gig Patta
lrmonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHotel Transylvania animated franchise has been a very successful film series in theaters for Sony Pictures Animation. With the current pandemic, it changed the whole distribution game for some upcoming films. Amazon Prime Video announced today that it acquired the worldwide streaming rights (excluding China) for the upcoming and fourth film Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Madres’ on Amazon Prime, a Blumhouse Creepfest That Insists Living People are Scarier Than Dead Ones

Like Nocturne in 2020, Madres is the true head-and-shoulders standout among 2021’s Welcome to the Blumhouse class. The series offers a quintet of scary movies annually, and like Blumhouse’s Hulu outing Into the Dark, it frequently gives a platform to underrepresented filmmakers and stories. This is especially true for Madres, the story of a Mexican-American couple who moves to a small California town and can’t quite put their finger on a local mystery, which seems to involve both human and supernatural forces. Now guess which of the two is worse.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Free Guy’ Rules at Home, but What’s New on VOD Is ‘Old’ (and ‘Old Henry’)

“Free Guy” (Disney/$19.99) continued to dominate VOD charts over the weekend. Shawn Levy’s action comedy with Ryan Reynolds repeated as #1 for a second week at iTunes and Google Play (ranked by transactions) and Vudu (which calculates by revenue). Meantime, the highest grossing non-franchise domestic release in theaters since “1917” almost two years ago held the #6 position in theaters this weekend, despite its home availability and losing 1,050 theaters. Once again, both hands are washing each other to mutual benefit. A mere 14 titles charted across all three charts, which, continuing a recent trend, saw a broad consistency irrespective of...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Amazon's "Now Screaming" on Prime Video: Terror Titles to Stream for Halloween

Amazon Prime Video has all your favorite screams, all in one place. The "Now Screaming" collection — now streaming on Amazon — is a curated collection of highlighted horrors, including new Amazon Original Movies The Voyeurs and Black as Night. Other titles screaming soon on Amazon in time for Halloween: Bingo Hell, Madres (October 8), and The Manor (October 8) as part of the "Welcome to the Blumhouse" line. Recent favorites, like Midsommar and The Lighthouse, are also part of the collection alongside such classic scares as I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Descent. Watch the trailer above and see the select list below.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
bubbleblabber.com

Amazon Prime Announces Premiere Date For” Fairfax”

Amazon Prime has announced an October 29th premiere date for Fairfax with eight episodes on the way. Fairfax is an Amazon Original adult animated comedy series that follows four middle school best friends on their never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles—the pulsing heart of hypebeast culture. Starring Skyler Gisondo as “Dale”, Kiersey Clemons as “Derica”, Peter S. Kim as “Benny”, and Jaboukie Young-White as “Truman”—and featuring the likes of Billy Porter “Hiroki Hassan”, Zoey Deutch as “Lily”, Camila Mendes as “Melody”, Rob Delaney as “Grant”, Yvette Nicole Brown as “Trini”, Ben Schwartz as “Cody”, JB Smoove as “Quattro the Pigeon”,John Leguizamo as “Glenn the Pigeon”, Pamela Adlon as “Phyllis” and Colton Dunn as “Principal Weston”, among others, in guest roles—this series is about the timeless struggle to be cooler than you are, to fit in while standing out, and what it feels like to wait in line for a pair of sneakers you’re never going to cop.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Amazon Prime Video New Releases: October 2021

Some streaming services pay lip service to October as spooky season. With its list of new releases for October 2021, Amazon Prime Video is making it clear that it’s a big priority. Amazon’s biggest original series this month is straight up horror. The latest iteration of I Know What You...
TV & VIDEOS
gamerevolution.com

Hotel Transylvania 4 misses its release date without explanation from Sony

So is Hotel Transylvania 4 on Amazon Prime Video or not? The latest movie in the series of animated movies about a group of classic movie monsters was supposed to release on October 1 after multiple delays, but the Hotel Transylvania 4 theatrical release date came and went with no explanation from Sony Pictures. Is there a Hotel Transylvania 4 Amazon Prime Video release date as planned, has it been rescheduled, and why isn’t Sony saying anything?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Steve Buscemi
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Fran Drescher
Person
Andy Samberg
thedigitalfix.com

The best Amazon Prime horror movies

What are the best horror movies you can watch on Amazon Prime? Streaming services are often a case of finding a needle of quality cinema lurking within a haystack of utter nonsense. There are almost 1,000 horror movies available to Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the UK, and many of them have titles like House Shark and Rise of the Chupacabras. They might be fine for a night of giggles with equally masochistic friends, but they’re hardly the best the genre has to offer.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hotel Transylvania 4 Fails To Release, Leaving Fans Baffled And Angry

Back in August came the news that the fourth entry in the popular Hotel Transylvania animated film franchise would be skipping theaters and instead arrive exclusively on Amazon Prime Video as a streaming title. Prior to the sale from Sony Pictures to Amazon, the movie, subtitled "Transformania," was scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 1st, but here we are now four days later and it's now clear that Amazon decided not to keep that release date. When prompted on Twitter about why the film hadn't arrived for streaming last Friday from a disgruntled fan, a vague tweet from Amazon Help confirmed as much.
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Black as Night’ on Amazon Prime, a Teens-v-Vampires Tale Set in Spooky New Orleans

Year two of Amazon Prime’s scary-movie-season quasi-series Welcome to the Blumhouse begins with Black as Night, which kinda what-ifs Buffy into modern-day New Orleans. It stars Asjha Cooper — who’ll pop up in Netflix frightfest There’s Someone Inside Your House next week — as a teenager who gets to slaying when she realizes vampires are ruthlessly preying upon her city’s most downtrodden citizens. Now here’s hoping the movie has her do more than just rustle up a Scooby Gang and stake out her territory. (I’m sorry.)
NEW ORLEANS, LA
/Film

No, Sony Didn't 'Forget' To Release Hotel Transylvania 4

There are, undoubtedly, families out there with eager children wondering where "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania" is. The fourth entry in the animated franchise had been set to release on October 1, 2021. But that date came and went, with no sign of the movie. So, did Sony and/or Amazon just forget to release it? Could such an unheard-of thing happen? Just as much was suggested on Twitter recently by an angry would-be viewer.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Transylvania#Amazon Studios#Amazon Prime Day#Sony Pictures Animation#Amazon Prime Video
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
wfav951.com

Industry News: Hallmark, Hotel Transylvania, Riverdale + More

'DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES' STARS REUNITE FOR HALLMARK MOVIE: Desperate Housewives stars James Denton and Teri Hatcher will reunite for the Hallmark holiday movie A Kiss Before Christmas. It will be the first time the pair has worked together since the ABC drama ended in 2012. 'HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 4' TO PREMIERE ON...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Every season of Sabrina The Teenage Witch is streaming on Amazon Prime now

Grab your broom, talking cat, and get ready to take a nostalgic trip to The Other Realm because all of the ’90s classic, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, is streaming on Amazon Prime. Based on the Archie Comics series of the same name, the TV series starred Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina, a young woman who discovers on her 16th birthday she has magical powers.
TV SERIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Latest ‘Hotel Transylvania’ Bumped Back To January

The upcoming Hotel Transylvania entry and Amazon Prime Video had a big “oops” moment this past week. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania had been slated for an Oct. 1 debut on the streamer–after being bought by Amazon Prime and skipping a theatrical release–but that date came and went…with no news of what happened.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
Inverse

You need to watch the for free on Amazon Prime ASAP

Women-directed horror films have seen a steady uptick in popularity over the past decade. A genre often associated with a “boys club” of creators (like much of cinema, really), horror has been the birthing ground for some of the most inventive and curious minds. Horror has been no different for...
TV & VIDEOS
lrmonline.com

The Spine of Night Red Band Trailer Is One Trippy Violent Animated Film

In the adult-themed animated films, one film also struck a chord with its nudity, gore, violence, and storytelling with Heavy Metal back in 1981. Since then, many films tried to copy that formula with some success to capture those WTF moments or “what did I just watch?” Maybe The Spine of Night has that essence.
MOVIES
Deadline

Universal Pushes Dates For DreamWorks Toon ‘The Bad Guys’ & George Clooney-Julia Roberts Pic ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Universal has set new release dates for its anticipated films The Bad Guys and Ticket to Paradise. The former action comedy from DreamWorks Animation will open wide one week later than expected, on April 22, 2022, opposite Lionsgate’s Nicolas Cage comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The latter feature reuniting Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts moves back three weeks, opening wide on October 21, 2022, against an untitled feature from Paramount. The Bad Guys centers on a crew of animal outlaws, comprised of pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy