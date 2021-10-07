CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Ticket stubs

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 7 days ago

The annual “But I Know What I Like” art show opens Sunday at the Davis Family YMCA, 45 McClurg Road, Boardman. The exhibition includes 150 works submitted by more than 80 artists who live within a 40-mile radius, and it is juried by non-experts. An opening reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday will feature music by cellist Lynn Cardwell, and cake, snacks and coffee will be served.

Vulture

Chicken & Biscuits Serves Up Sustenance at a Church Funeral

Criticism is subjective. One person’s passion is another’s poison; opinions are countless as grains of sand. But I feel confident in saying that anyone who sees Chicken & Biscuits at Circle in the Square will have exactly the same response. You will leave wanting to eat chicken. You will leave needing to eat biscuits.
RELIGION
pghcitypaper.com

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Belvedere's, Hop Farm Brewing Co., and more (Oct. 7-10)

Many of the venues included on this list have implemented guidelines that require you to be vaccinated for entry or have a negative COVID test. Visit their websites to find out what rules are in place before attending an event or check out the updated Pittsburgh City Paper list of establishments renewing mask mandates and creating vaccine rules.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Duo collect mill artifacts

PITTSBURGH — For decades Youngstown Sheet & Tube’s Campbell and Brier Hill works turned out the steel and parts that built America. R. Gene Koch, a Mineral Ridge native who lived in Lake Milton, believed for decades the wood patterns used to make those steel parts were worth preserving. “Look...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Prayers in purple

WARREN — Family and friends of Desirae Boss remembered her by decorating the outside of her home off Transylvania Avenue with purple bows and ribbons and releasing 32 purple balloons in her memory. The 32-year-old woman’s favorite color was purple. A vigil was held Sunday afternoon for Boss, who was...
WARREN, OH
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Trains run again at SCOPE

WARREN — For the first time in almost two years, the Riverside Railroad Crew opened its doors this month for public viewing of their model trains and displays. Club members, who spent time during the coronavirus pandemic working on the trains and exhibits, showcased the trains and the large cityscape of Warren they made in the basement of the Warren SCOPE Center building.
WARREN, OH
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Wedding celebration and giving gratitude for help

Dustin and Loretta had perfect weather for their Oct. 1 wedding day. All week was nice and sunny, which we were so grateful for. We ended up with around 450 here for the noon meal and 550 for the evening meal. We could seat 350 people in one sitting. Around 100 or more people ate before, such as the cooks, table waiters, special helpers, babysitters, some of the cooks’ children, and drivers who bring family and friends from farther away.
CELEBRATIONS
CBS Atlanta

Dementia Spotlight Foundation Presents 9th Annual Alzheimer’s Music Fest, Feb. 4 At Buckhead Theatre

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) PRESS RELEASE: Nonprofit hosts live fundraising concert featuring legendary bands Cracker, Drivin N’ Cryin, Arrested Development and more! Dementia Spotlight Foundation (DSF) encourages the local community and its supporters to help make a difference in the lives of individuals living with dementia-related disorders by singing and dancing the night away at the 9th Annual Alzheimer’s Music Fest. Beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 at Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta’s historic concert venue will welcome guests for a multi-hour event featuring performances from 10 iconic homegrown bands, including headliners Cracker, Arrested Development and Drivin N’ Cryin, along with artists such as Gurufish and Zangaro. The event will be jam-packed with legendary live music,...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Denver

Denver Center For The Performing Arts Needs Volunteers As Curtain Calls Approach

DENVER (CBS4) – As the Denver Center for the Performing Arts prepares for their full return to the stage, hundreds of volunteers are needed to make show night once again a reality. After more than 19 months of shuttered theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DCPA is asking for 220 volunteers to help serve as ushers on show nights. (credit: CBS) Volunteer ushers often work Theater Company, Cabaret and Off-Center productions. The volunteers are asked to work one shift every other week. Duties often entail serving as an usher to seats, handing out programs, assisting ticket holders with disabilities and scanning tickets at the front door. Those who apply and are selected will be treated to occasional free tickets to Broadway and Cabaret shows, 20% discounts on DCPA education courses, offers to Off-Center experiences and a stipend to help with parking. (credit: CBS) Applicants must provide proof of vaccination from the COVID-19 virus, must be at least 18-years-old, must be capable of standing at minimum for one hour at a time and be able to navigate seating charts and stairs. The theater season begins November 18, those interested in applying should visit denvercenter.org/support-us/volunteer/.
DENVER, CO
wbco.com

Win a pair of tickets to the show!

The “Roots & Boots” tour comes to the Marion Palace Theatre October 22nd for one show. Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin & Collin Raye will perform all of their country music hits, and we have two prime seats to see the show! Click for official rules or click here to register.
MARION, OH

