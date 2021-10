Earlier this year, the 2011 comedy Bridesmaids celebrated its 10th anniversary, and the anniversary of several turning points: In the careers of star and co-writer Kristen Wiig, director Paul Feig and producer Judd Apatow; in the wresting of arrested-adolescence narratives away from the usual Apatow boys; in tortured but long-overdue thinkpieces about “women in comedy.” Speaking of those comedy thinkpieces: About a month before Bridesmaids opened in theaters everywhere, The New Yorker published a detailed profile by Tad Friend entitled “Funny Like a Guy,” referring to the comic magic of Anna Faris, who was then preparing her new comedy What’s Your Number? for release. The article paid tribute to her talent while chronicling the resistance of studio executives to let female comedians get too outrageous. The movie came out some months later and celebrates its own 10th anniversary this week.

