German Bowl: Dresden Monarchs LB AJ Wentland fashionably late

The Bialystok Lowlanders, runner ups in the Polish Football League in 2021, have announced that they have re-signed head coach Troy Baker. The 36-year-old Baker from California led the Lowlanders to the semifinals in the PFL in 2021 season in his fifth season coaching in Europe. In 2019, as head coach of the Budapest Cowbells in the Hungarian Football League, he achieved the same feat, taking Budapest to the HFL semifinals. He first arrived in Europe in 2015 as the offensive coordinator for the Lura Bulls in Norway, where he helped the Bulls win their first and only Norwegian championship. The following season he served as the offensive line coach for the Zurich Renegades in Switzerland’s National League and head coach of the Junior Renegades. He stayed in Switzerland the following season, moving to the Bienna Jets in 2017 as head coach. He moved to Hungary in 2018 as a special assistant with the Cowbells.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO