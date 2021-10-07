CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
German Bowl: Dresden Monarchs LB AJ Wentland fashionably late

By Daniel MacKenzie
americanfootballinternational.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAj Wentland joined the Dresden Monarchs party late this season, but the now starting linebacker feels this is the team’s best chance to win their first ever German Bowl, and he has good reason to think so. Although Dresden looked sharp in their opening game of the season, with the...

www.americanfootballinternational.com

