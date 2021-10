Several incredible matters have been brought to light over the past several weeks. First, Generals Mark Milley under oath has testified at United State Senate hearings that President Biden was told by military advisors what would happen with his withdrawal plan from Afghanistan. The president says he doesn’t recall that advice. We now have a situation where we need to ask who’s lying. The president could not forget that advice unless he is mentally impaired. So, what is it? If mentally impaired resignation or invoking the 25th amendment is in order. If of sound mind the president must be impeached for dereliction of duty by jeopardizing national security, turning over $80 billion of military equipment to terrorists, and more importantly responsible for the loss of life of 13 of our service personnel and the abandonment of United States citizens and loyal Afghans.

FARGO, ND ・ 8 DAYS AGO