Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have come to an agreement regarding the French winery that they share. But the exes’ custody battle, on the other hand, is far from over. It’s settled: Angelina Jolie, 46, gets to sell her share in Château Miraval, the French winery that she owns with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 57. The former couple had been battling over the $164 million vineyard, which they are equal shareholders in, while also embroiled in a child custody battle. But in new court docs obtained by TMZ on September 23, a judge signed off on Brad and Angelina’s agreement to allow the Maleficent actress to sell her share of the Southern France estate to a third party.

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO