One App State football player is bringing his Lowcountry cuisine to the Big Apple next year to cook up a culinary career. Gage Blackston started playing football when he was 8 years old. In 2017, he was redshirted as an offensive lineman for App State, but he suffered a knee injury early in the season. While recovering from his injury, he picked up cooking as a way to relieve stress and pass time, he said.

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO