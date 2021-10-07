Sick meals prove useful amid pandemic, some UMD students want more dining flexibility
The University of Maryland Dining Services is offering “sick meals” for students with dining plans in case students don’t want to eat in the dining halls while sick. The sick meals have been offered since 2016 at the South Campus Dining Hall and North Campus Dining Hall in the Ellicott Community, but they are different from COVID-19 quarantine meals, said dining services spokesperson Bart Hipple.dbknews.com
Comments / 0