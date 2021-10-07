URBAN COMMUNITY SERVICES DEVELOPER - FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES
(Ombimindwaa Gidinawemaaganinaadog) Ombimindwaa Gidinawemaaganinaadog provides and arranges an array of culturally based intensive helping and healing services to families that is supportive and understanding of individual, family, and community needs; engaging families through a strength-based lens that is family centered, respects the dignity and worth of families, and promotes respect and self-determination. This position is responsible for identifying service needs and implementing Medicaid services to the Red Lake Nation community in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. This position will collaborate with existing Ombimindwaa programming in the urban area to work with families to garner feedback, implementing a strategic plan for program development. Reports to Director, full-time position with benefits, salary; DOQ.www.redlakenationnews.com
Comments / 0