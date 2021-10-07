CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lake, MN

LONG TERM CARE SOCIAL WORKER - RED LAKE FAMILY & CHILDREN'S SERVICES

redlakenationnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OMBIMINDWAA GIDINAWEMAAGANINAADOG) Open: October 7, 2021– Until Filled. Ombimindwaa Gidinawemaaganinaadog provides and arranges an array of culturally based intensive helping and healing services to families that is supportive and understanding of individual, family, and community needs; engaging families through a strength-based lens that is family centered, respects the dignity and worth of families, and promotes respect and self-determination. This position is responsible for assisting eligible individuals obtain Home and Community Based Services under the AC/EW and CADI waivers as well as assisting the Adult Protection team. Reports to Executive Director and Adult Protection/Vulnerable Adult Program, full-time position with benefits, salary; DOQ.

www.redlakenationnews.com

