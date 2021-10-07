CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deb Haaland: 'Moving forward on priorities for Indian Country'

 7 days ago

When President Joe Biden nominated me to be the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, I felt the profound importance of what that moment meant for Indigenous peoples in our country. I knew then, as I still feel now, that we’re at the beginning of a new era where Indigenous knowledge in our work to combat systemic inequities and craft policies to ensure fairness and a bright future for everyone is valued and prioritized.

redlakenationnews.com

Vice President Harris addresses National Congress of American Indians

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the National Congress of American Indians on October 12, 2021. NCAI, the nation’s largest inter-tribal advocacy organization, is hosting its 78th annual convention this week. Tribal leaders are meeting virtually to hear from top officials from President Joe Biden’s administration and key members of Congress.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Honors Indigenous Peoples (and Bests Her Personal Goal) at Boston Marathon

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland celebrated Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday by finishing the Boston Marathon alongside 20,000 other participants. "I am honored to join those runners," Haaland, 60, wrote in an op-ed for The Boston Globe on the eve of race day. "My feet will pound the ancestral homelands of the Massachusett, the Mashpee Wampanoag, and the Pawtucket people and will follow in the footsteps of Indigenous runners who have participated in this race over its 125-year history."
FOX40

Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians chairman discusses Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Since the 1990s, a growing number of states have begun replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day — a holiday meant to honor the culture and history of Native Americans. Both holidays are celebrated on the second Monday in October. More than 100 cities and several states have followed suit, observing Indigenous Peoples’ Day. President […]
KITV.com

Schatz: Honoring Indigenous Peoples' Day a step towards justice

HONOLULU (KITV4) - U.S. Senator Brian Schatz chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, released a statement on Monday in celebration of Indigenous People's Day. “President Biden’s proclamation represents a true sea change in the federal government’s acknowledgment of these injustices and its role in responding to them. I look forward to continuing to work with the administration to uphold our trust and treaty responsibilities to American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians and empower Native communities with the resources they need to thrive.”
redlakenationnews.com

Senate dodges US debt disaster, voting to extend borrowing

WASHINGTON — The Senate dodged a U.S. debt disaster Thursday night, voting to extend the government's borrowing authority into December and temporarily avert an unprecedented federal default that experts warned would devastate the economy and harm millions of Americans. The party-line Democratic vote of 50-48 in support of the bill...
POLITICO

The Capitol Police union is throwing its weight behind a whistleblower who blasted how two senior leaders handled the 1/6 attack.

"We are no better off today than we were on January 6th," the union wrote in response to the POLITICO scoop. The news: The Capitol Police union said a Sept. 28 whistleblower complaint backs up their contentions about insufficient action in the leadup to the Jan. 6 attack by Sean Gallagher, the force's acting chief of uniformed operations, and Yogananda Pittman, its former acting chief.
