It’s Comfortable! Morally Toxic Wraith 20L Review

 7 days ago
Camera bags are a dime a dozen these days, with most promising to be the only one you need. It’s a marketing ploy. Most will choose functionality over comfort. Other bags are comfortable and skimp on the looks department. Some nail design and comfort but negate functionality. It really shouldn’t be that difficult to find a functional, comfortable, and attractive bag. That’s the gap the Morally Toxic Wraith 20L bag hopes to bridge.

