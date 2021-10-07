Here's How to Stop Acne in Its Tracks Without the Expensive Treatments

If there is one thing that can have a mind of its own, it's acne. It seems like it comes and goes as it pleases, often leaving a parting gift or rather, won't leave at all. No matter the type, it can leave post-inflammatory signs, hyperpigmentation, or scarring, which can be quite frustrating, especially when you have to sift through hundreds of products that are aimed to help. The first step is to understand what it is, why it's starting up, and what our bodies are actually trying to tell us.