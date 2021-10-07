CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Inequalities between ethnic groups are stark, new UN report reveals

By UNDP India/Dhiraj Singh
UN News Centre
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDifferences in so-called multidimensional poverty among ethnic groups are consistently high across many countries, according to a new analysis released this Thursday. The global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), produced by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative, also found that in nine specific ethnic groups surveyed, more than 90 per cent of the population is trapped in poverty.

news.un.org

Comments / 0

Related
commonwealthmagazine.org

Report urges action on addressing inequities post-COVID

DESPITE A NATIONWIDE reckoning on race, Massachusetts society post-COVID could see even worsening inequities in society based on class and race, if policymakers do not make a conscious effort to intervene, according to a new report released Tuesday by the Senate committee on “Reimagining Massachusetts Post-Pandemic Resiliency.”. Faced with the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
healio.com

Most racial, ethnic groups underrepresented in pediatric clinical trials

Most racial and ethnic groups were underrepresented in pediatric clinical trials conducted in the United States, while Black children were overrepresented based on U.S. population proportions, according to recent data. Specifically, researchers observed disparities in trial enrollment among American Indian/Native Alaskan, Asian and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander children. The findings were...
HEALTH
UN News Centre

COVID-induced inequities demand ‘New Social Contract’ says rights chief

COVID-19 has “laid bare deep structural inequalities” everywhere, further widening a multitude of gaps, both within and between countries, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights told a major urban policy event in South Korea on Thursday. Under the theme of Human Rights in Times of Challenge: A New Social...
WORLD
UN News Centre

Access to a healthy environment, declared a human right by UN rights council

In resolution 48/13, the Council called on States around the world to work together, and with other partners, to implement this newly recognised right. The text, proposed by Costa Rica, the Maldives, Morocco, Slovenia and Switzerland, was passed with 43 votes in favour and 4 abstentions - from Russia, India, China and Japan.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Ethnicity#Latin America#Ethnic Groups#Multidimensional Poverty#Solutions Proposing
UN News Centre

2020 Country Annual Results Report Namibia

The report finds that the triple challenges for Namibia; inequality, unemployment and poverty, have been exacerbated by national and international lockdowns. Futhermore, the economy contracted in 2019 and 2017 and registered anaemic growth in 2018 because of poor performance in construction and mining, persistent drought, and weakening demand for Namibian exports.
BUSINESS
UN News Centre

UN Secretary General | Message on the International Day of the Girl Child

The Generation Equality Action Coalition on Technology and Innovation is our new platform. The strength, health and empowerment of the world’s girls is a matter for every single day of the year. The International Day of the Girl is an opportunity to recommit to this global imperative. Today’s girls are...
EDUCATION
UN News Centre

Girlpower from Tajikistan to Costa Rica, helps narrow gender gap online

A marked global gender gap in terms of internet use continues to grow, but from Syria to Costa Rica, girls are increasingly pushing back to try and narrow the gap. The gender gap for online users has widened from 11 per cent in 2013 to 17 per cent in 2019, and in the world’s least developed countries, it reaches 43 per cent.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Nations
UN News Centre

‘Time for action’ to support most fragile States: Guterres

From COVID-19 to the climate crisis and growing inequality, Secretary-General António Guterres underscored, at a financial meeting on Thursday, the importance of greater commitment and cooperation for a “more peaceful and prosperous future”. The pandemic has forced more than 100 million people into poverty and more than four billion have...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Women left behind: Gender gap emerges in Africa's vaccines

The health outreach workers who drove past Lama Mballow’s village with a megaphone handed out T-shirts emblazoned with the words: “I GOT MY COVID-19 VACCINE!” By then, the women in Sare Gibel had heard the rumors on social media: The vaccines could make your blood stop or cause you to miscarry. Women who took it wouldn’t get pregnant again.Lama Mballow and her sister-in-law, Fatoumata Mballow, never made the 3.4-mile trip (5.5 kilometers) to town for their vaccines, but the family kept the free shirt. Its lettering is now well-worn, but the women’s resolve has not softened. They share much...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
AFP

UN reports 'unprecedented' malnutrition in Tigray

The UN warned of "unprecedented" malnutrition among pregnant and lactating women in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region, in a report published hours after the government sparked outrage by expelling senior UN officials. "Of the more than 15,000 pregnant and lactating women screened during the reporting period, more than 12,000 women, or about 79 per cent, were diagnosed with acute malnutrition," the report said. 
HEALTH
The Jewish Press

Ethnic-Studies Legislation in Massachusetts Raises Alarm from Jewish, Watchdog Groups

Jewish groups in Massachusetts are raising concerns about a bill being proposed by state lawmakers that would facilitate the teaching of ethnic studies in schools. The legislation, known as S.365 “An Act relative to anti-racism, equity and justice in education” has been proposed by State Sen. Jason Lewis (5th Middlesex District). The bill, citing the Jan. 6 “insurrection” and the “imminent danger” posed by “disinformation and white supremacy,” says that it would be in the best interest of Massachusetts students “that education in dismantling racism be taught to all students.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
UN News Centre

Paving their own paths: Girls across the globe use technology to build a better future

"Investments in closing the digital gender divide yield huge dividends for all. The United Nations is committed to working with girls so that this generation, whoever they are and whatever their circumstances, can fulfil their potential." - UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres. As coronavirus prompted countries worldwide to lock down, the...
TECHNOLOGY
UN News Centre

COVID-19: Global vaccine plan aims to end ‘two-track pandemic’

The UN World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday unveiled an $8 billion pathway out of the COVID-19 pandemic, in a bid to make vaccines accessible to everyone, everywhere. The Global COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy aims to inoculate 40 percent of people in all countries by the end of the year, and 70 percent by the middle of 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UN News Centre

UN chief calls for bold action to end 'suicidal war with nature'

With more than a million species at risk of extinction, countries must work now to achieve a sustainable future for people and the planet, Secretary-General António Guterres told leaders attending the UN Biodiversity Conference, which opened on Monday from Kunming, China. “We are losing our suicidal war against nature,” he...
WORLD
UN News Centre

Women, Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace - Ambassadorial-level Peacebuilding Commission Virtual Meeting

The meeting offers an opportunity to take stock of efforts of the Peacebuilding Commission and the United Nations system in advancing the women, peace and security agenda, with a focus on activities that aim to enhance the leading role of women in peacebuilding and sustaining peace and to identify areas in need of priority PBC support. It also offers an opportunity to consider the Commission's advice to the Security Council ahead of its open debate on women, peace and security, as well as its gender related contributions to the General Assembly ahead of the High-level Meeting of the General Assembly on financing for peacebuilding.
UNITED NATIONS
UN News Centre

Diversity, a ‘source of strength’, UN chief tells Security Council

Inclusion is fundamental to rebuild societies in the wake of war and achieve durable peace, UN Secretary-General told world leaders, ambassadors and prominent global citizens meeting in the Security Council on Tuesday. The UN chief addressed an open debate on diversity, statebuilding and the search for peace, organized by Kenya,...
AFGHANISTAN
The Independent

Climate change is the biggest single health threat facing humanity, WHO warns

The burning of fossil fuels “is killing us”, the World Health Organisation has warned in a report calling for ambitious climate action.The WHO’s report, issued in the run-up to the UN Cop26 conference in Glasgow where countries will be under pressure to raise ambition on tackling climate change, warns it is the single biggest health threat facing humanity.The climate crisis threatens to undo the past 50 years of progress in development, global health and poverty reduction, it says.Climate change is leading to death and illness from increasingly extreme weather such as heatwaves and floods, disruptions to food systems, increases...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

'Marginalized': Women trail men in some vaccine efforts

As coronavirus vaccines trickle into some of the poorest countries in Asia Africa and the Middle East data suggest some women are consistently missing out, in another illustration of how the doses are being unevenly distributed around the world. Experts fear women in Africa may be the least vaccinated population globally, thanks in large part to widespread misinformation and vaccine skepticism across the continent. But vaccine access issues and gender inequality reach far beyond Africa, with women in impoverished communities worldwide facing obstacles including cultural prejudices, lack of technology, and vaccine prioritization lists that didn’t include them....
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy