Inequalities between ethnic groups are stark, new UN report reveals

The meeting offers an opportunity to take stock of efforts of the Peacebuilding Commission and the United Nations system in advancing the women, peace and security agenda, with a focus on activities that aim to enhance the leading role of women in peacebuilding and sustaining peace and to identify areas in need of priority PBC support. It also offers an opportunity to consider the Commission's advice to the Security Council ahead of its open debate on women, peace and security, as well as its gender related contributions to the General Assembly ahead of the High-level Meeting of the General Assembly on financing for peacebuilding.

