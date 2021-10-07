The Best USB Headsets for Taking Calls and Video Conferencing While Working from Home
Working from home has its upsides, but there is one aspect that can be infuriating: noise. Whether it’s your kids asking for something, roommates being loud, or simply ambient noise from the street, there always seems to be some intrusive sound that interferes with work. This makes video calls and conferencing with co-workers downright difficult. And besides the annoyance, interfering noise can also come off as unprofessional.au.rollingstone.com
Comments / 0