CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The Best USB Headsets for Taking Calls and Video Conferencing While Working from Home

Rolling Stone
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking from home has its upsides, but there is one aspect that can be infuriating: noise. Whether it’s your kids asking for something, roommates being loud, or simply ambient noise from the street, there always seems to be some intrusive sound that interferes with work. This makes video calls and conferencing with co-workers downright difficult. And besides the annoyance, interfering noise can also come off as unprofessional.

au.rollingstone.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Dell’s best work from home laptop is over $500 off right now — no kidding!

Dell, one of the best names in computing, is offering a huge discount on one of the best laptops in its lineup, the New Vostro 3510. The New Vostro 3510, regularly priced at $1,213, is marked down to $679 today, a wallet-pleasing savings of $534. Dell is also offering free shipping with your purchase. Designed and powered for the productivity of a professional, the Dell New Vostro 3510 laptop is made for remote workers. Click over to Dell to grab yours now.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Is Valve working on a standalone VR headset?

(Pocket-lint) - The Valve Index is a solid favourite among PCVR fans but like other powerful VR headsets, it requires a decent gaming rig in order to run. That might be set to change though as it seems that Valve may be working on a new standalone headset that doesn't need to tether.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headsets#Video Conferencing#Video Calls#Usb Cable#Usb
cgmagonline.com

JLAB Go Work Wireless Headset Review

Working from home has become more prevalent with the recent pandemic and, for many workers, is becoming a permanent solution. While many were willing to handle a little discomfort in the beginning, like setting up at the dining room table or using a cheap USB headset, it became apparent that we all needed to start making our setups more comfortable.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Working From Home? A Robot Vacuum Is A Must-Have

Many of us are now working from home, and many of us will continue to work from home, even in this “new normal”. While most of us picked up a new desk, laptop, and other things for our home office, you may have overlooked a robot vacuum. But a robot vacuum is a must-have for those that work from home. Let me explain, as someone who has been working from home for almost a decade.
ELECTRONICS
Forbes

Video Conferencing Equipment: What Will You Need?

A good video conferencing service is all but essential these days. Even if your team is back in the office, you probably have contractors, vendors and other associates who still insist on chatting over popular solutions like Zoom and Google Meet. And to take advantage of the communication features offered by these platforms, you will need the right hardware.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best gaming headsets in 2021: The best headset to level up your game

A great gaming headset can completely change how you play. Being able to properly hear your game not only makes it more immersive, but can be the difference between knowing you’re in trouble, or not. But, it can be hard to find the best gaming headsets for your needs. There are plenty of things to consider before buying a new gaming headset. For starters, you’ll want to make sure any headset you consider works properly with your console or computer. Some headsets, for example, are purpose-built for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox One, while others will work with anything. You’ll also want...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cisco
makeuseof.com

The 8 Best USB-C Hubs for Laptops

Most laptop manufacturers are killing off most of the ports you likely need to keep laptops slim, lightweight, and travel-friendly. That means you'll have to rely on dongles or snag a docking station or USB-C hub to connect multiple peripherals to your laptop. A USB-C hub is the most efficient...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: How to boost your MacBook’s Wi-Fi performance while working from home

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the leader in modern mobile device management (MDM) and security for Apple enterprise and education customers. Over 22,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

What to Do if Your USB Port Stops Working

The USB ports on your computer help you customize and control your PC experience. Need a mouse? A new keyboard? Just plug it in. This can make working and gaming on your computer a much more enjoyable experience—unless one of your USB ports malfunctions. Here's everything you can try to get things working again before calling in the professionals.
COMPUTERS
cgmagonline.com

JLab Launches New Headset, Specific for Working From Home

JLab’s upcoming addition considers the changes to current work settings with its unique features. JLab, leading audio company and number one true wireless brand in the US, today announces its first product in the Work Category, the GO Work headset. Designed as the company recognised that whether working from home, an office, or on the road, a quality headset is a must, it provides users with multipoint connectivity for devices and brings JLab’s signature accessibly priced innovation to a new category focused on productivity. Typical of JLab products, the GO Work is equipped with technology and features available for a very affordable price of £49.99/ €59.99/ $49.99 from Argos, and coming soon at other retailers in the UK and Ireland. BestBuy and Amazon stock in the USA.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Everyone is Buying Up These $99 Samsung Earbuds

Samsung is offering a number of deals on Amazon right now which gives you the chance to score some deep discounts across many of the company’s most popular gadgets. Among the best Samsung deals: $50 off its Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch and it’s popular fast wireless charging stand for just $29. This sale also brings the best-selling Galaxy Buds Plus down to their lowest price ever. Regularly $149+, the new discount brings Samsung’s true wireless earbuds down to just $99 – a $50 discount. Multiple colors are available as part of the deal. Amazon Buy: Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus $99.99 The totally wireless earbuds were...
ELECTRONICS
t2conline.com

Points to consider when choosing a video conferencing service

When the pandemic struck across the world in March 2020, it brought all economic activities to a grinding halt overnight due to almost all nations’ imposition of strict lockdowns. Businesses were unable to figure out the way forward. Soon after recovering from the initial shock, it became clear that despite the limitations amid the pandemic, it was necessary to maintain business continuity by allowing employees to work from home and connect with other stakeholders virtually through video conferencing. It allowed businesses to carry on with selective business activities and keep in touch with customers and clients while sending out a positive signal about the possibility of making a comeback anytime soon.
INTERNET
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Beats Just Slashed the Price on Its Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The list of high-quality noise-cancelling headphones on the market seems to get longer by the minute, but rarely do you see them go on sale. Luckily, Target has discounted the excellent Studio3 wireless headphones for as much as 49% off online today. The headphones regularly cost almost $350, but the new promotion saves you up to $170, bringing the price down to just over $179. Target Buy:Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphonesat$179.99 The Studio3 headphones are a good choice for listening to music on-the-go because they feature pure adaptive noise cancellation, boosting your tunes so they’re easier to hear. They usually come in six...
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

This New Short-Throw Projector Casts a 150-Inch HD Image—and Might Make You Ditch Your TV for Good

The writing has been on the wall for a while now, but it really is looking like time to swap out your TV for an ultra-short-throw projector. Xgimi is the latest company to make a strong case for putting your old flatscreen out on the curb for the next trash pickup. Its new ultra-short-throw (UST) laser projector, the Aura, can generate an image 150 inches (or 12.5 feet) across and is compact enough to blend in with any room. TV technology may have advanced by leaps and bounds over the last decade, but their design still feels stuck in the stone ages...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

The iPhone Doesn’t Have a Headphone Jack — Here’s How to Connect a Wired Pair

If you haven’t upgraded your iPhone in a long time, you may be faced with a new challenge: Plugging in a pair of wired headphones. Apple removed the headphone jack from the iPhone’s design five years ago, and it won’t be coming back. This design decision coincided with the rise of Bluetooth headphones and earbuds, which make listening to music easier when you’re traveling, commuting, or moving around the house. Bluetooth headphones have come a long way, and some of them sound excellent, but you’re still getting a compromised listening experience compared to using wired headphones. That’s because your music is compressed...
CELL PHONES
gamepolar.com

46 Best headset for kids in 2021: According to Experts.

You could get any random headset for kids, but if you’re looking for expert advice on choosing the best one for your needs then you’ve arrived at the right place. It doesn’t matter what your headset for kids needs are or what your budget is, because I’ve done an in-depth analysis to include the best-rated options suitable for diversified usage needs and different budget ranges.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best VR headsets to buy in 2021

Editors' note: A new version of the Quest 2 doubles the storage of the $299 model to 128GB, and includes a silicone cover for the foam face piece after a voluntary recall of the foam covers earlier this year due to facial irritation concerns with a small subset of customers. Existing Quest 2 owners can order a free silicone cover.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy