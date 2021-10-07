Ghost Town Trail ride planned

Bicyclists and walkers are invited to celebrate the spirit of fall along the Ghost Town Trail in Ebensburg during the annual fall foliage ride Sunday, Oct. 10. “This event was started as a way to highlight this great recreational resource that we have right here in our own backyard,” said Danea Koss, Community Development Director. “The event provides a fun, healthy, family-friendly activity and encourages people to get outside and discover all the history and beauty this trail has to offer.”