Sensorium, the company behind the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse built in collaboration with Jay-Z's Roc Nation and chart-topping artists like David Guetta and Armin van Burren, has announced the launch of a new entertainment-focused blockchain - Wakatta. The platform has been described as an accessible and customizable solution that taps into the specific needs of entertainment companies and artists. The unveiling comes at a time when interest for NFTs is gathering pace. Gaming giants like Roblox and Fortnite were among the first digital platforms to draw attention to NFTs, and projects like Dapp Labs' NBA Top Shot have now propelled the tokens to new heights as the technology rapidly extends to segments like art, fashion and metaverses.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO