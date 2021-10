It was only a matter of time before real-life versions of Netflix’s Squid Game began popping up. But for all the places to pop up, one would not expect the Korean Cultural Center in Abu Dhabi. The event was listed on the KCC site on September 30, 2021. There will be two sessions, with the first kicking off at 5:30 pm and the second at 7:30 pm. Two teams of 15 participants will play in each of their respective sessions. The event is only available to UAE residents. Korean nationals residing in the UAE are not applicable to participate in the event. It should also go without saying that contestants won’t be eliminated in such a brutal fashion.

