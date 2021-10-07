CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrison, OH

Harrison Central Homecoming court

heraldstaronline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrison Central High School will hold its Homecoming parade on Friday with line-up at 5:15 p.m. in Scott United Methodist Church parking lot across from Ice Cream Island for attendants, candidates and immediate family only. The parade starts at 5:20 p.m. with the route proceeding west on East Market Street to the square, turning left at the light on South Main Street and continuing on St. Clair Avenue to the high school with arrival anticipated at 5:35 p.m. The king will be selected at 6 p.m., and the queen during halftime. The Homecoming dance will be held Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. King and queen candidates are, from left, Jonathan Vermillion, Sarah Touville, Jacob Mattern, Kasey Novak, Trevor Carman, Tristen Kovarik, Caleb Blawut, McKayla Dunkle, Nathan Bertolino and Kenzi Bailey.

www.heraldstaronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Harrison, OH
Education
City
Harrison, OH
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#The Homecoming
Reuters

U.S. supply chain too snarled for Biden Christmas fix, experts say

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is pushing to ease supply shortages and tame rising prices in time for Christmas, but unsnarling U.S. supply lines could take far longer, experts told Reuters. Biden brought together powerbrokers from ports, unions and big business on Wednesday to address shipping, labor...
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The death toll from a fire in southern Taiwan that engulfed a building overnight has further risen to 46, according to officials Thursday who said at least another 41 people were injured. The 13-story building caught fire around 3 a.m. Thursday, fire officials in the city...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy