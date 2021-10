Spend any amount of time talking to Andre Kates and you will hear a lot about a nebulous term called “the standard.”. The first thing Kates says about his first few months building a football program at Rock Creek Christian — after moving from National Christian Academy — is “the standard has been the same.” His new team, 4-1 after a 38-7 victory against Friendship Collegiate on Friday in Springfield, “bought into what the standard was.” The standard is even self-explanatory: “The standard is just the standard,” he said, using the word at least eight times in a 15-minute interview Thursday.

12 DAYS AGO