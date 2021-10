One of Google's favorite statistics is that every day, roughly 15% of Google queries are for things that have never before been typed into the search box. And even at Google's impossible scale, the number never seems to go down. "Part of it, I have to admit, is that people find new and creative ways of misspelling words," Pandu Nayak, a Google fellow and the company's VP of search, told me earlier this month. But there are two other reasons, he said: The world changes all the time, and people's curiosity "is quite infinite in its complexity."

