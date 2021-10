Progenity lost $78.5 million in the second quarter. The company's stock has been heavily shorted. It received a patent last month for a prenatal test. Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) saw its shares rise more than 11% on Tuesday. The company's stock opened at $2.10 a share, then rose to as high as $2.70 a share in midday trading. The stock has been volatile. It is down more than 74% for the year but is up more than 128% the past three months. It is well off its 52-week high of $9.48 a share.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO