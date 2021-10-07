Naked man with spear shot by deputy in Monroe COunty
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A naked man was shot by a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy early Wednesday after allegedly attacking law enforcement with a homemade spear. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, after a late Tuesday structure fire, authorities received a phone call just after midnight Wednesday from a woman who said a naked man in his 50s was pounding on her door along Ohio 255 in Center Township.www.timesleaderonline.com
