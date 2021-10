BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. -- Fairmont State's Carlina Jacquez has been named the Mountain East Conference Runner of the Week, as announced by the league office on Tuesday afternoon. Jacquez, a sophomore and Fairmont native, earns the honor following her sixth-place individual finish at the Paul Short Run hosted by Lehigh University on Friday. Jacquez raced to a personal best 6,000-meter time of 22:36 (6:04 per mile) and was the first MEC runner to cross the finish line in the College White Division. The field included a total of 263 competitors.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 8 DAYS AGO