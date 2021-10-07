Midseason Update: Haltom Volleyball pushing through adversity
The Haltom Lady Buffalos volleyball team is continuing to rebuild and fight their way through their schedule this season as they sit at the No. 8 spot in their district. Although the Lady Buffalos have not posted a district win so far this season, they are doing everything they can to continue to fight despite all odds. VYPE DFW takes a look at what has been going on this season as well as what fans can expect with the rest of the schedule ahead for Haltom.cw33.com
