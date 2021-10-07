CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Midseason Update: Haltom Volleyball pushing through adversity

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Haltom Lady Buffalos volleyball team is continuing to rebuild and fight their way through their schedule this season as they sit at the No. 8 spot in their district. Although the Lady Buffalos have not posted a district win so far this season, they are doing everything they can to continue to fight despite all odds. VYPE DFW takes a look at what has been going on this season as well as what fans can expect with the rest of the schedule ahead for Haltom.

