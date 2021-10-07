Midseason Update: Haltom Volleyball pushing through adversity

CYPRESS BRIDGELAND BEARS (5-0, 2-0) Bridgeland, the eighth-ranked team in SBLive’s Texas Top 50, battled through one of the toughest schedules around the state in the first five weeks of the season with three straight wins against 6A playoff teams from last year to start. The Bears smoked Klein Cain 54-14 in their nationally-televised season opener and earned gritty wins against Alvin Shadow Creek and The Woodlands. Bridgeland boasts one of the state’s most prolific offenses halfway through the season led by senior quarterback Conner Weignman, a five-star prospect and Texas A&M commit. Weigman has inserted himself into the Mr. Texas Football award conversation with a scorching-hot start that includes 1,652 yards and 15 touchdowns on 110-of-171 passing, 436 yards and five TDs on the ground and 62 receiving yards and a pair of touchdown catches. The Bears are averaging 41.2 points per contest as they enter the thick of district play in 16-6A. Bridgeland will aim for its 21st victory in its last 23 games against Cypress Ranch (3-1, 2-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO