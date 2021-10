The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4-1, 1-2-1) continued to slide Friday night as they dropped a pivotal home game 2-1 to the #19 Clemson Tigers (8-2, 3-1). This makes it 3 straight for Wake without a win, and drops them to 3-3 at home. The Deacs had the better of Clemson in the first 45, giving up very little on the back end and looking the more dangerous team around the goal, but they came out of the break and were dominated from kickoff to the final whistle as Clemson peppered the Wake box with crosses and the Wake goal with shots. It is another huge blow to Wake’s season, which has been a very rough one so far.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO