People always say that your first console is your most important one. I see why people say that, but I respectfully disagree. The first console I ever played was the NES, and I was about three or four years old. Like most children of that age, I was not particularly good at video games. The only thing I did was get killed by the same goomba over and over again in Super Mario Bros. 3, and I constantly lost to Starman in Pro Wrestling. Your first console doesn’t mean much if you are still learning your ABCs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO