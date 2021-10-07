CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warwick, RI

Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain

warwickonline.com
 7 days ago

To: RIDEM, FEMA, RIEMA, US Fish & Wildlife Service, Coastal Resource Management Council, US Army Corp. of Engineers, all interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals. This is to give notice that the City of Warwick under Part 58 has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Wetlands Protection, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the 100-Year Floodplain will have on the human environment for the Community Development Block Grant Program under HUD Grant B-18-MC-44-0004, B-20-MC-44-0004 & B-21-MC-44-0004. The proposed action, undertaken by the City of Warwick, is located between the terminus of Suburban Parkway and Strand Avenue along Brush Neck & Buttonwoods Coves (41.686513, -71.401560) in the Oakland Beach section of the City of Warwick, County of Kent. The proposed action commonly referred to as the “Seaview Drive and Strand Avenue Shoreline Restoration Project” and includes the removal of low lying street pavement and parking vulnerable to coastal flooding, establishment of a vegetated coastal buffer, construction of structural and vegetative BMPs, planting of native vegetation along BMPs and upland, extension of a recreational walking path, and general improvements to waterfront access corridors. The purpose of the project is to prevent erosion, protect existing infrastructure, enhance water quality, improve natural habitat, provide better public access, and preserve recreation opportunities for years to come. The approximate size of the project area or area of potential disturbance is approximately 1.60 acres.

warwickonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warwick, RI
Warwick, RI
Government
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Hud#Public Notice#Ridem#Riema#Cfr#Hud Grant B 18 Mc 44 0004

Comments / 0

Community Policy