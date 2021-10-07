Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain

To: RIDEM, FEMA, RIEMA, US Fish & Wildlife Service, Coastal Resource Management Council, US Army Corp. of Engineers, all interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals. This is to give notice that the City of Warwick under Part 58 has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Wetlands Protection, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the 100-Year Floodplain will have on the human environment for the Community Development Block Grant Program under HUD Grant B-18-MC-44-0004, B-20-MC-44-0004 & B-21-MC-44-0004. The proposed action, undertaken by the City of Warwick, is located between the terminus of Suburban Parkway and Strand Avenue along Brush Neck & Buttonwoods Coves (41.686513, -71.401560) in the Oakland Beach section of the City of Warwick, County of Kent. The proposed action commonly referred to as the “Seaview Drive and Strand Avenue Shoreline Restoration Project” and includes the removal of low lying street pavement and parking vulnerable to coastal flooding, establishment of a vegetated coastal buffer, construction of structural and vegetative BMPs, planting of native vegetation along BMPs and upland, extension of a recreational walking path, and general improvements to waterfront access corridors. The purpose of the project is to prevent erosion, protect existing infrastructure, enhance water quality, improve natural habitat, provide better public access, and preserve recreation opportunities for years to come. The approximate size of the project area or area of potential disturbance is approximately 1.60 acres.