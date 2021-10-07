CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tokyo Station is opening a food truck park offering vegan and eco-friendly food

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve seen Japan become more eco-conscious lately, even in small ways, from creating new dishes using food waste to the growing number of vegan restaurants in Tokyo. Now, a new pop-up outdoor food court opening on October 8 is aiming to help Tokyoites become more aware of the alternative food and drinks. Beeat Yaesu, located just outside Tokyo Station’s Yaesu central exit, will have eight different food trucks serving up sustainable cuisine, including many vegan options.

