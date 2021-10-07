Nearly new buying guide: Peugeot 208
The latest-generation 208 is a plush supermini, but it does have foibles. Remember the first Peugeot 208? It was perky and good value, with a certain Gallic charm but rather uncouth – the original 208 was a rather divisive little thing. This second-generation version, however, is a real competitor, thanks to its much-improved road manners and a range of impressively economical engines. Indeed, if you’re not fussy about a premium badge, the high-spec 208s even hold up well against such plush small-car rivals as the Audi A1 and the Mini.www.autocar.co.uk
