The Whippet Cross Country Team headed over to Jefferson on Tuesday to race on Wisconsin’s finest 13-hole golf course. Although coming off a recent race and having some tired legs, this was a great opportunity to see many of the conference schools all on the same course on the same day. Because of the closeness of racing, both teams were not racing at full strength as we have continued to focus on growth and improvement over the course of the regular season, while keeping an eye on running our best at championship time in about two weeks.

JEFFERSON, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO