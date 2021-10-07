CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest big-screen Bond film is well worth the wait

By Eric RADDATZ
Florida Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We’re going to hold off screening tonight’s film about 10 more minutes,” the gathered crowd of friends of the cast, crew and press in Miami were told at the advanced screening of “No Time to Die,” the latest James Bond film hitting theaters everywhere Oct. 8. It’s not that we...

Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
flickprime.com

Daniel Craig reveals he kissed Rami Malek after every scene on sets of ‘No Time To Die’

No Time To Die hit the theatres earlier this month and has been receiving rave critiques from critics and audiences alike. The film is the twenty fifth film within the James Bond franchise and marks the tip of Daniel Craig’s period as the long-lasting British Spy. Recently the cast of the film together with Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch sat down for an interview with EW. Malek had earlier in an interview revealed that Craig has kissed him whereas capturing. Daniel opened up concerning the kiss and confirmed that that they had certainly shared various kisses on the units of No Time To Die.
MOVIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Daniel Craig?

Daniel Craig, 53, may have played James Bond for the fifth and final time in "No Time to Die," but he already has plenty of projects lined up to keep himself busy and his fans happy for a long while...
CELEBRITIES
times-georgian.com

Daniel Craig reveals how he landed Star Wars role

Daniel Craig has revealed how being James Bond led to his 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' cameo. The 53-year-old actor - who's making his final outing as 007 in 'No Time To Die' - has recalled how being on set for 2015's 'Spectre' saw him take a shot and end up being cast by director JJ Abram's for role as a Stormtrooper.
MOVIES
travelweekly.com

Jamiaca takes a star turn in the latest James Bond film 'No Time to Die'

Jamaica is the birthplace of 007, where Ian Fleming created and wrote his James Bond novels. And the island often has a starring role. The island is featured in the first Bond film, "Dr. No" (1962) as well as in "Live and Let Die" (1973) and serves as a key location in the 25th and latest Bond film "No Time To Die."
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Mill Valley Film Festival plans a big-screen comeback for 2021

Red carpet arrivals. Theatrical premieres of Oscar-caliber films. Live music shows. Filmmaker Q&As. Things are getting back to normal for the prestigious Mill Valley Film Festival. Or at least as normal as can be expected in these safety-conscious times during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The festival — held in Mill...
MILL VALLEY, CA
globalconstructionreview.com

Germany to open world’s biggest Imax screen in time for latest Bond movie

The German town of Leonberg, near Stuttgart in Baden-Württemberg, is to open the world’s largest Imax screen tomorrow, in time to show the latest James Bond movie. No Time to Die will feature at the 574-seat Traumpalast (“Dream Palace”) Multiplex, on a screen 21m high and 38m wide, giving an image area of 800 sq m. The screen, which weighs 227kg, had to be painted by a specially designed robotic arm.
MOVIES
NWI.com

007 things to know about the latest James Bond film

This is the one Bond fans have been waiting for. “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the iconic James Bond, had its world premiere Sept. 28 in London following more than a year of COVID-related release delays. The premiere — and simultaneous press screenings in...
MOVIES
northwestgeorgianews.com

'No Time to Die' review: Daniel Craig's swan song as James Bond worth the wait

By the numbers, “No Time To Die” is the 25th James Bond film, released 59 years after the first installment, starring the sixth actor to play Bond, Daniel Craig, in his fifth and final outing as the dashing MI6 super-spy. It runs a beefy 2 hours and 43 minutes, and the film’s release was postponed three times by the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of 007s in the movie is two, a declaration that “No Time to Die” delivers everything you could want, and more, from a Bond movie.
MOVIES
Morning Sun

Craig’s final Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ hits big screen

The long-delayed “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s fifth and final James Bond outing, is finally here. The movie was delayed by the pandemic, but we’re all the more happy to embrace this humanized version of Ian Fleming’s secret agent, previously played as a bit of a brute by Sean Connery and as a playboy by Roger Moore and more. This time, 007 is retired from active service and living a quiet life in Jamaica when his friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) of the CIA asks for help. His mission: to rescue a kidnapped scientist. Rami Malek plays the baddie, Safin; Léa Seydoux plays James’ lady love, Madeleine Swann, daughter of a Spectre assassin; Ralph Fiennes returns as M, Naomie Harris is Moneypenny, and Lashana Lynch plays a fellow MI6 agent. Rated PG-13, it’s in theaters only, starting Oct. 8.
MOVIES
Boston University

No Time to Die: Want Free Tickets to the Latest James Bond Film?

After nearly two years of pandemic delays for the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, the opening of the highly touted series addition, Daniel Craig’s fifth and final appearance as Agent 007, is tonight. This morning BU Today announced a trivia contest to celebrate, and when it ended at noon, we entered the names of everyone who answered all the questions correctly in a drawing for two free tickets to a showing of the film tonight at 7 pm at Regal Fenway Stadium 13.
