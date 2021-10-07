Official selections announced for 2021 Naples International Film Festival

Artis—Naples announced the film lineup for the 13th annual Naples International Film Festival to be held Oct. 21-24, featuring a return to in-person screenings. A central theme of this year’s edition of NIFF will be a celebration of the art of making the short film, including the first time the festival has showcased a specially curated shorts program for its Opening Night Film experience. The film festival will close with a special presentation of Robert Zemeckis’ “Back to the Future” featuring a live performance of John Williams’ classic score by the Naples Philharmonic, conducted by Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly.