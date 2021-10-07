CBIA recognizes excellence at annual Sand Dollar Awards Gala

It doesn’t get any better than this spectacular residence in Marbella Isles. There are six bedrooms, five baths, a loft, and a two-story screened enclosure with lake views and landscaping for outdoor privacy. Upgrades from top to bottom include impact windows and storm shutters, a 6-foot-deep lap pool and large spa, a second electric pool heater for faster warm-up, whole-house Culligan filtration system, a 75-gallon water heater and ultraviolet light purifying systems on both HVAC systems. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinets and appliances including an induction cook-top. Custom built-ins are in the breakfast nook, family room and garage, and custom closets abound. The laundry room and mud room have added cabinets for extra storage. The living areas feature bamboo hardwood and porcelain tile flooring. The three-car garage has epoxy flooring and built-in storage. Marbella Isles has a staffed gatehouse and a 9,500-square-foot clubhouse with a spacious social hall and a resortstyle pool.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO