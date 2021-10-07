CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

CBIA recognizes excellence at annual Sand Dollar Awards Gala

Florida Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Collier Building Industry Association 2021 Sand Dollar Awards Gala “The Wind Beneath Our Wings,” celebrating 31 years of excellence in the construction industry and presented by CBIA’s Sales and Marketing Council, was held Sept. 25 at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples. According to Sand Dollar Committee Chairperson Lynne Stambouly of Illuminated...

naples.floridaweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Weekly

Lee & Associates announces Southwest Florida transactions:

Lee & Associates, the largest broker owned commercial real estate firm in North America, recently completed the following transactions:. Real Estate Holdings, LLC purchased a 9,060sf building on a half-acre in Golden Gate at 12445 Collier Blvd., Naples from MM and JD Holdings, LLC for $1,385,000. Bill Young and Biagio Bernardo of Lee & Associates| Naples-Ft. Myers represented the seller and Michelle Messina of Naples Trust Real Estate Services, LLC represented the buyer in the transaction.
FLORIDA STATE
FXStreet.com

Home Sales are falling apart as appraisals are under the agreed price

20% of home sales are above the appraised value. Deals are falling though. The Wall Street Journal reports Soaring Home Prices Are Roiling Appraisals and Upending Sales. “I don’t remember any time where the frequency of buyers being willing to pay so much more than the market data was this high,” said Shawn Telford, chief appraiser at CoreLogic.
MARKETS
Florida Weekly

South Seas acquired by Timbers, Wheelock Street Capital and Ronto Group

Timbers Company, Wheelock Street Capital and The Ronto Group have announced the joint acquisition of South Seas Island Resort on Captiva Island. “At Timbers Company, we are actively looking for exceptional properties like South Seas Island Resort to diversify our offerings and expand our footprint,” said Timbers CEO Greg Spencer. “For more than two decades, we have been successfully developing, selling and operating master-planned resorts around the world and are delighted to add this iconic coastal Florida property to our collection of diverse destinations.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#Cbia#The Ritz Carlton#Sand Dollar Committee#Illuminated Design#Vcc Contracting#Abc7#Build Llc#Calusa Bay Design#Connor Gaskins#Curran Young Construction#Discovery Senior Living#Envirostruct Llc#Floridian Carpentry#G2 Studios#Harwick Homes#Imperial Homes Of Naples#J Lynn Design Group#Kellam Group Interiors#Kgt Remodeling
Orange County Business Journal

Working Wardrobes Annual Gala Raises Record Amount

Non-profit Working Wardrobes closed out this year’s annual fundraising gala with more than $452,000 raised, a record for the 31-year-old group. The non-profit’s annual event helps raise funds for the organization’s programs serving the unemployed and underemployed. Some 320 attendees gathered at the Turnip Rose in Costa Mesa for the...
COSTA MESA, CA
Florida Weekly

The Motley Fool Take

The global energy transition to cleaner power sources is a massive market opportunity. Renewable energy leader Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) estimates that it will cost more than $100 trillion over the next 30 years to advance a lower-carbon future. That should power steady growth for Brookfield for years to come.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Florida Weekly

Upscale beauty in the Historic District

Located in the Historic District off McGregor Boulevard, this upscale home at 1265 Canterbury Drive in Fort Myers rests on two lots and was custom built with incredible features and quality. The home is roughly 5,400 square feet of living, with nearly 10,000 square feet of total space, is well...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Cheddar News

NYSE Vice Chairman on What's Behind the Record-Breaking 2021 in IPO Launches

The record of 407 IPO launches in 2020 has been shattered this year with 796 public listings so far. John Tuttle, vice chairman and chief commercial officer at the New York Stock Exchange, joined Cheddar to discuss the state of the IPO market and why so many businesses are going public. He attributed some of the launches to low interest rates and the high-value shares of companies that have already gone public. Tuttle also talked about the rise in companies going public via nontraditional routes like SPAC mergers.
STOCKS
Nashville Post

Ex-Titan pays $920K for Chestnut Hill property

Former Tennessee Titan and now real estate investor and agent Marc Mariani has paid $920,000 for a Chestnut Hill property located near Wedgewood-Houston, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. With an address of 1117 Third Ave. S., the property offers a small former residence that previously accommodated...
NASHVILLE, TN
Florida Weekly

Radiation Oncology practice opens second Naples office

Inspire Radiation Oncology, led by veteran Board certified radiation oncologist Bruce Nakfoor, MD, has opened a second office, this time in North Naples, located at 15465 Tamiami Trail N. Both offices, including the original office located in East Naples at 8625 Collier Blvd, Suite 102, are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. This extension of its state-ofthe art facility to North Naples provides patients additional opportunities for more convenient scheduling and increased access to cutting-edge treatments.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Hoffmann acquires Old Collier Golf Club of Naples

Naples resident David Hoffmann, through the Hoffmann Family of Companies, has acquired Old Collier Golf Club, the prestigious and renowned 18-hole championship course on 400 acres tucked alongside the Cocohatchee River west of U.S. 41 in North Naples. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the Old Collier Golf Club offers...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Historic mangrove restoration project breaks ground at Rookery Bay Research Reserve

Shovels were at the ready as Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, DEP and key partners including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, City of Marco Island and nonprofit Coastal Resources Group, officially broke ground on the Fruit Farm Creek Mangrove Restoration Project 15 years in the making in Marco Island. More than 40 project supporters, local environmental group leaders and citizens were on hand to celebrate the beginning of this project, considered the largest mangrove restoration in Florida history.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Florida Weekly

House Hunting

It doesn’t get any better than this spectacular residence in Marbella Isles. There are six bedrooms, five baths, a loft, and a two-story screened enclosure with lake views and landscaping for outdoor privacy. Upgrades from top to bottom include impact windows and storm shutters, a 6-foot-deep lap pool and large spa, a second electric pool heater for faster warm-up, whole-house Culligan filtration system, a 75-gallon water heater and ultraviolet light purifying systems on both HVAC systems. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinets and appliances including an induction cook-top. Custom built-ins are in the breakfast nook, family room and garage, and custom closets abound. The laundry room and mud room have added cabinets for extra storage. The living areas feature bamboo hardwood and porcelain tile flooring. The three-car garage has epoxy flooring and built-in storage. Marbella Isles has a staffed gatehouse and a 9,500-square-foot clubhouse with a spacious social hall and a resortstyle pool.
REAL ESTATE
Florida Weekly

Pack & Post moves shipping business on Fifth Avenue South

The Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District announced that Pack & Post, a mainstay in downtown Naples for more than 20 years, has moved to a new location along the historic Main Street. Located at 539 Fifth Ave. S., the store is just two blocks east of its prior home and across the street from Coldwell Banker.
NAPLES, FL
thevalleyledger.com

Women’s Business Council to Recognize Two Outstanding Area Women and One Business at the Annual ATHENA Awards

Lehigh Valley, PA: The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Business Council will present the ATHENA, ATHENA Young Professional, and the first Organizational ATHENA Awards during their Annual ATHENA Awards Celebration on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Samuels Theatre, Cedar Crest College in Allentown. The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. and includes a cocktail reception, Hors d’oeuvres, and awards program honoring the new ATHENA recipients.
ALLENTOWN, PA
meetingstoday.com

Meetings Today Excellence Awards Winners

In our July/August issue, we featured individuals who made a difference in the meetings and events industry—our Meetings Trendsetters. This issue, it’s time to recognize organizations who stepped up to the plate when the going got tough. Thanks to everyone who took a moment to vote for their standouts. Here...
ECONOMY
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney chamber presents Business Excellence Awards

The Kearney Chamber of Commerce presented five Business Excellence Awards awards at its first-ever Harvest Gala Thursday, Sept. 23, at Tobacco Barn Farm in Holt. Award recipients were nominated by members of the community and chamber. The elegant event included creative black tie attire, a taste of Kearney with food...
KEARNEY, MO
just-auto.com

Excellence Awards – Shortlists Announced

The shortlist categories are divided into FOUR groups:. Excellence Categories – These categories look at achievements in our core areas of excellence and include everything from Covid-19 Response to Social Impact. Sector Excellence – These categories look at achievements within each individual market sub-sector and can include everything from notable...

Comments / 0

Community Policy