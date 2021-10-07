CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigger warning: This won't be helpful

Jonesboro Sun
 7 days ago

As they write next semester's syllabus, some professors will make a cynical calculation: It's better to risk regression while seeming compassionate than to support recovery and endure complaints. No matter the course material — history, political science, biology, law — they'll lard up the lesson plans with trigger warnings to...

psychologytoday.com

Reassurance-Seeking Won't Help Your Health Anxiety

Seeking reassurance about health concerns from loved ones and doctors is considered a safety behavior. Safety behaviors may reduce anxiety in the short term but increase it over the long term. The momentary reassurance gained from safety behaviors is short-lived—the anxiety always returns with a vengeance. CBT can interrupt this...
MENTAL HEALTH
Reason.com

Even If Requiring People Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Be Vaccinated Is Legal, That Doesn't Mean It Makes Sense

A federal judge on Friday rejected a Michigan State University (MSU) employee's motion for a preliminary injunction against the school's requirement that staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19. Jeanna Norris, an administrator at the school, argued that her "naturally acquired immunity" made the mandate "unlawful" as applied to her and other staffers who have recovered from the disease. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney concluded that, notwithstanding the scientific evidence that Norris cited to support her position, the public university's policy easily satisfied the "rational basis" test.
U.S. POLITICS
ScienceAlert

9-Year Study Reveals The Lasting Effects Childhood Trauma Has on Adult Relationships

An ongoing study among more than 2,000 adults in the Netherlands has found childhood maltreatment is associated with lower quality relationships later in life.  Past research has also found childhood abuse or neglect can lead to insecure attachment patterns in adulthood, but the current study goes further and suggests these issues arise primarily from severe depression associated with that childhood trauma. The large cohort has been tracked for nearly a decade already. In the first, second, fourth, and sixth years of the study, researchers assessed participants for depression and anxiety. In the fourth year, the presence of childhood maltreatment was also evaluated....
EDUCATION
Fortune

How to recognize chronic stress and mental illness in your employees

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. I’ve spent the greater part of my career analyzing, researching, and reporting on organizational culture and their well-being strategies. It took me a few years to realize that we’re getting it all wrong. Despite good intentions, wellness programming often looks more like we’re bailing people out of the water downstream rather than preventing them from falling in upstream.
MENTAL HEALTH
Upworthy

The upside to living with mental illness

When it comes to living with mental illness, the notion of gratitude may seem obscure. After all, depression hasn't always made me a good person, or parent. It has affected my friendships and relationships, making me a shitty daughter, mother and wife. It has negatively impacted my work. I've quit (and lost) jobs due to my poor mental health. And I withdraw from everyone — and thing — when I'm in the midst of a depressive episode. I turn off the lights and hide beneath the covers, shutting the door on those I care about and love. In short, depression sucks. Living with a long-term mental illness sucks. But it's not all bad. In spite of the hurt, loneliness, isolation, shame and pain, there are many upsides to living with mental illness, and I am thankful for depression — and my diagnosis. I am thankful for my mental health condition.
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Not as good as we want, not as bad as we’ve heard: Teen mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

Let’s start with the obvious. Canada’s youth are experiencing disruptions to their lives like few others in recent history. And the present school year has not started off in the direction we had hoped, with unstable COVID-19 numbers, the uncertainty of school safety and the Delta variant. Headlines declare that isolation has caused youth mental health issues and that children’s mental health is being badly harmed by the pandemic. But are youth being impacted as negatively as the headlines would have us believe? Do we really have the data — past or present — to be making such declarations? What...
KIDS
painnewsnetwork.org

Holistic Therapy Won’t Cure You, But It Can Help

To mark the end of Pain Awareness Month, I'd like to share a few holistic therapies that have proven helpful on my journey. I’m not suggesting they are magic remedies or that they're the right choices for everyone. Many of us who live with chronic or intractable pain have our minds closed off to new things. And after all we've been through, who could blame us?
YOGA
KTLA

Many older adults should no longer use aspirin for preventing heart attacks, U.S. panel suggests

Older adults without heart disease shouldn’t take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday. Bleeding risks for adults in their 60s and up who haven’t had a heart attack or stroke outweigh any potential benefits from aspirin, the U.S. […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Backward attitude about mental illness is heartbreaking

Regarding the letter “Some college students lack maturity to be there” (Sept. 27): The letter writer needs some education regarding mental health. I am the mother of a former St. Louis University student. My son Andrew suffered from anxiety and depression. He took it seriously and for many years went to a psychiatrist and a psychologist as well as took medication to help. Andrew was very mature and a fine student.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thequakercampus.org

Breaking the Stigma around Mental Illness in the Latinx Community

National Suicide Prevention Month takes place in September in the U.S., coinciding with Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month, which takes place Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 34 percent of Latinx adults with mental illnesses receive treatment compared to the national average of 45 percent. From barriers to care to the stigma around mental illness, it is difficult for Latinx people to get treatment.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

How your emotional response to the COVID-19 pandemic changed your behavior and your sense of time

The COVID-19 pandemic, now in its 19th month, has meant different things to different people. For some, it’s meant stress over new school and work regimes, or anxiety over the prospect of catching COVID-19 and dealing with the aftereffects of an infection. But for others, it’s created space and freedom to pursue new passions or make decisions that had been put off. Our upended lives – for better or for worse – also likely influenced our perception of time. In June 2020, we were part of a team of researchers who presented initial evidence that an individual’s sense of time during...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

If you want to support the health and wellness of kids, stop focusing on their weight

Since the pandemic started, people of all ages have gained weight. At the same time, the rate at which youth and young adults are seeking treatment for eating disorders, particularly anorexia nervosa and binge eating disorder, has increased. While the reasons for these changes are complex, pandemic-related stress and weight bias – the belief that a thin body is good and healthy, while a large body is bad and unhealthy – are prominent contributors. As researchers who study health behaviors and are also parents of young children, we often see health research and health initiatives that place a disproportionate emphasis...
WEIGHT LOSS
Jonesboro Sun

Siding with the oppressed

In response to Joyce Cook’s letter on Oct. 6: Change is coming. Many of the far right’s people are being slaughtered by a virus preventable via social distancing, masking up and taking a life-saving vaccine that is free to everyone. They are fed misinformation and lies, as evidenced by the bombshell articles about Facebook allowing the hate and vitriol continue after former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.
JONESBORO, AR
Medscape News

Constipation Med Boosts Cognitive Performance in Mental Illness

A drug approved to treat constipation appears to improve cognitive impairment and boost brain activity for patients with mental illness, new research suggests. In a randomized controlled trial, 44 healthy individuals were assigned to receive the selective serotonin-4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist prucalopride (Motegrity) or placebo for 1 week. After 6...
MENTAL HEALTH

