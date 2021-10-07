Naples Chamber to host Distinguished Public Service Awards
The Greater Naples Chamber announced it will host its 2021 Distinguished Public Service Awards on Thursday, Oct. 21 at the Naples Yacht Club. Established in 2003, Distinguished Public Service Awards recognize the outstanding contribution of an individual in law enforcement, fire and emergency services. This annual event is a chance for business and community leaders to recognize the contributions of first responders to the overall well being of Collier County.naples.floridaweekly.com
