Congress & Courts

Biden plan to force banks to data mine for the IRS ignores years of budget cuts

Meridian Star
 7 days ago

STARKVILLE — A dozen or so years ago, Congress began systematically cutting the budget of the Internal Revenue Service, the federal government agency that collects taxes. As the owner of a modest amount of stock in a Mississippi-based bank, I am aware of the role the IRS already plays in getting data from banks. The IRS database already has your filed tax returns, your Form W-2 information on income from your employment, and Form 1099 information from your interest or dividend earning income. If you are of age, the IRS also has database information about your retirement income from the Social Security Administration.

Related
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Another Relief Payment Happen This Year?

(CBS Detroit) —  The pandemic goes on well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant continues to cause positive cases among the unvaccinated, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Here's when the IRS can check out my bank account

Let’s say I hire a contractor to do a project on my house, and he asks for payment in cash. It would be cheaper than if I wrote a check, and we both know why: Cash leaves less of a paper trail and the contractor might not report it as income. If he doesn’t have to pay income tax on the money, he’ll share some of the savings with me.
INCOME TAX
foxbaltimore.com

Stimulus update: if you received this letter, the IRS wants money back

Millions of people have been helped by the money distributed by the American Rescue Plan. The bill signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March sent $1,400 checks directly to most people. It also massively expanded money available to people through the tax code. Most notably, the Child Tax Credit was expanded by at least $1,000, and the first half of the credit is being delivered to eligible families every month between August and December 2021 to the tune of $15 billion in each of those payments.
INCOME TAX
Idaho Statesman

Idaho’s Sen. Crapo fighting Biden proposal for banks to report customer data to IRS

Idaho’s U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo hopes to stop a federal proposal that would require banks to share more customer data with the Internal Revenue Service. The Treasury Department’s proposal would mandate that financial institutions share data on accounts if those accounts have at least $600, or have deposits or withdrawals of more than $600 in a year. It would not monitor individual transactions. Though Democrats have since said the threshold could be raised, Crapo said no increase would justify what he calls government overreach and a privacy invasion.
IDAHO STATE
#Data Mining#Budget Cuts#Bank Accounts#The Democratic Party
Fast Company

IRS stimulus check update: Unreported glitch may have misidentified people as U.S. territory residents

If you’re one of the untold number of Americans whose third stimulus check mysteriously never showed up, new details may offer clues as to why. Some taxpayers may have been misidentified as U.S. territory residents and mistakenly deemed ineligible to receive the payments from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), according to people affected by the issue and correspondence seen by Fast Company.
U.S. POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic. The COLA, as it’s commonly called, amounts to $92 a month for […]
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

For Nancy Pelosi, “taxing the rich” means giving the IRS access to bank accounts over $10,000

If you have more than $10,000 in your bank account, Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, you must be one of the rich and wealthy elites the Democrat party is making pay their fair share under Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. Under the current proposal, the IRS will be given access to view all transactions over $600 on accounts with $10,000 or more in them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Tampa

Child Tax Credit: How To Opt Out Of Monthly Payments

(CBS Detroit) — Most parents will receive their next Child Tax Credit payment on October 15. The monthly checks of up to $300 per child will continue through the end of 2021. And up to $1,800 more per child will arrive at tax time next year. The amount of each parent’s total deposit depends on their annual income, the number of children and the ages of those children. When added together, the money may add up to more than any of the first three stimulus checks. But what if a parent wants to opt out of these advance payments in...
INCOME TAX

