Biden plan to force banks to data mine for the IRS ignores years of budget cuts
STARKVILLE — A dozen or so years ago, Congress began systematically cutting the budget of the Internal Revenue Service, the federal government agency that collects taxes. As the owner of a modest amount of stock in a Mississippi-based bank, I am aware of the role the IRS already plays in getting data from banks. The IRS database already has your filed tax returns, your Form W-2 information on income from your employment, and Form 1099 information from your interest or dividend earning income. If you are of age, the IRS also has database information about your retirement income from the Social Security Administration.www.meridianstar.com
