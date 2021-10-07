Undefeated Demons pick up program-record 14th straight win

With a half-dozen games remaining in the 2021 high school soccer season, a little history was made Wednesday night at Santa Fe High. Humming along with 13 straight wins to open their schedule, the Demons’ girls picked up landmark win No. 14, beating visiting Rio Grande 5-0. Team captain Jazzi Gonzalez registered a hat trick while Sonia Goujon and Tatiana Winter added one goal apiece to keep Santa Fe unbeaten and alone in first place in District 5-5A.