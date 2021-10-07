CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warrick County, IN

COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund brings relief to Warrick County

By Dylan Gray Warrick County Standard
warricknews.com
 7 days ago

The last year and a half have been very tough for businesses and organizations around the world and the United States in particular since the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic. With people becoming more financially constrained and disposable income drying up, small businesses and charity foundations have been hit particularly hard. This is why many concerted efforts have been made to try and keep these important community fixtures afloat. For many small, tight knit communities small businesses are touchstones that can go back for generations and hold significance to all members of the community.

www.warricknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Warrick County, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
City
Evansville, IN
Warrick County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
City
Boonville, IN
Local
Indiana Society
County
Warrick County, IN
Warrick County, IN
Society
City
Newburgh, IN
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Crisis Response Fund Of#Optimal Rhythms Inc#Warrick County Casa Inc

Comments / 0

Community Policy