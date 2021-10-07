COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund brings relief to Warrick County

The last year and a half have been very tough for businesses and organizations around the world and the United States in particular since the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic. With people becoming more financially constrained and disposable income drying up, small businesses and charity foundations have been hit particularly hard. This is why many concerted efforts have been made to try and keep these important community fixtures afloat. For many small, tight knit communities small businesses are touchstones that can go back for generations and hold significance to all members of the community.