Late at night on Wednesday, Sept. 29, a Newburgh juvenile took part in a brief police chase leading to a crash and arrest in Warrick County. A statement was given by the Indiana State Police regarding the incident. According to the report provided by Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle, the pursuit began at roughly 11:55 PM when State Trooper Kyle Otolski was on patrol near the intersection of SR261 and Oak Grove Road in Newburgh.