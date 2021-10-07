Warrick County resident received Golden Hoosier Award
It is far from uncommon for residents of Warrick County to receive recognition at the state level for their contributions to their communities. Through volunteering for one of the biggest local outreach groups within the county, another resident has earned himself a commendation from a few state representatives. Paul Hughes of Newburgh has received the Golden Hoosier Award this year for his work at Habitat for Humanity in Warrick County.www.warricknews.com
